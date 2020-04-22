Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris is donating 1 million FDA-approved ASTM Level 1 Procedure Face Masks to health care workers and first responders working on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis across the United States. In El Paso, the fire department and emergency services will receive a total of 4,000 face masks. The masks are being distributed by Convoy of Hope.
First responders receive donation of 4,000 face masks
El Paso Inc. staff
-
-
- 0
