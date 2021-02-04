El Paso County Financial Assistance for Safety, Technology and Economic Resiliency program is still taking applications from businesses outside the El Paso city limits but within the county. The $10 million program will take applications through March 5, when it will open the remaining funds to businesses within the city limits. To apply, visit epbusinessstrong.org.

