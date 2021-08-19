Selina Holguin and Michael Velarde of Triple Point Wealth Management recently joined Raymond James & Associates at 4503 N. Mesa. Holguin has more than 26 years of experience in retirement planning and investment management. Most recently, she worked as a financial advisor for Wells Fargo. Her interests include her family, art, cycling and the outdoors. Velarde has more than 34 years of experience in retirement planning and investment management. Most recently, he worked as a financial advisor for Wells Fargo. He is a member of several fly-fishing, mining and off-road adventure clubs.

