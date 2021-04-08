The Federal Emergency Management Agency will begin accepting applications for COVID-19 funeral assistance April 12. The paperwork can be complicated, so El Paso-based Perches Funeral Homes is offering to help families complete applications at no charge, whether they used Perches or another funeral home. FEMA is providing financial assistance for COVID-related funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020. The assistance is limited to $9,000 per funeral to a maximum of $35,000 per application, and the death certificate must indicate that the death was attributed to COVID-19. For more information, call one of Perches five locations or go online to fema.gov.

