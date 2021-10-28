Emergence Health Network has received grants totaling $10.8 million to improve mental health services in the region. The funds come from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and were provided through Texas Health and Human Services. They will allow Emergence to, among other things, expand school-based mental health services and implement an enhanced crisis response for adults interacting with the justice system, as well as continue to provide HIV and Hepatitis A, B, and C screenings, assisted outpatient treatment and behavioral health care coordination.

