The FBI El Paso Field Office has announced the nominations for the 2020 FBI’s Director’s Community Leadership Award. The award is presented to community organizations that work closely with the FBI and its field offices. The nominees are: One Fund El Paso, the organization established by the city of El Paso, Paso del Norte Community Foundation and El Paso Community Foundation to help distribute donated funds to victims and families of the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting; EPStrong.org, which has served as a hub for information for the Aug. 3 shooting and the pandemic; and Emergence Health Network, the largest provider of mental health, intellectual/developmental disabilities and substance abuse treatment services in El Paso County.

