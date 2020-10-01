Duke

The FBI has awarded a $144,000 grant to Misty Duke, Ph.D., an assistant professor in UTEP’s Department of Criminal Justice. Duke will use the grant to examine the effectiveness of two different methods to conduct investigative intelligence interviews. Her research will include recruiting UTEP students and community members to play roles of participants in a fictional terrorist plot. Researchers will interview the actors about their activities in three ways. They will measure the number of times the actors shared critical and noncritical information related to their activities and create statistical models to explain how those interviewed made their decisions based on their uncertainty of what the interviewer knew.

