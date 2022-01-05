The first phase of “The Beast” urban park in Far East El Paso has been recognized by Engineering News-Record with a Best Project Award of Merit in the sports/entertainment category for the Texas-Louisiana region. Winning projects are selected by juries of prominent and experienced industry professionals. Phase I opened at 13501 Jason Crandall Dr. in May 2021 and includes a 50-meter competition pool with a diving well, a community center with a gymnasium and a neighborhood water park. The second phase is being designed and includes flat fields. When finished, The Beast will be El Paso’s largest park.

