Joseph Arnone and Chris Harrison, regional owners of Exit Realty New Mexico and El Paso, have announced the opening of Exit Elite Realty under the direction of Denise Zubia and Ramona Hull, who are first-time Exit Realty franchisees, and Ben Williams, who is a third-time EXIT Realty franchisee. EXIT Elite Realty, at 4860 Woodrow Bean Transmountain, is a member of Exit Realty New Mexico and El Paso’s network of brokerages.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.