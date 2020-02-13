EXIT Central Realty has opened under the direction of Maria Rojas as an EXIT Realty franchisee. EXIT Central Realty is at 5724 Trowbridge and is a member of EXIT Realty New Mexico and El Paso’s network of independently owned and operated brokerages across the region.
