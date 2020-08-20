Carroll

The El Paso Executive Forum has elected Arlene Carroll as president. Carroll is senior vice president of commercial lending of WestStar Bank and has more than 30 years of experience in commercial lending. The members of the Executive Forum are women executives and community leaders who are dedicated to the economic, civic and cultural development of the El Paso region.

