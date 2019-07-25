The El Paso Executive Forum has elected Colleen Marusich as its president for 2019. Marusich is the senior vice president of wealth management at WestStar Bank and has more than 30 years of experience in the industry. The Executive Forum is made up of women executives and community leaders dedicated to the economic, civic and cultural development of the El Paso region. The board officers and directors for 2019 are: Arlene Carroll, president-elect; Sylvia Borunda Firth, VP programs; Kristi Marcum, VP administration; Michelle Fenton, secretary; Tresa Rockwell, treasurer; Stephanie Karr, advisor. The members at large are Yolanda Garcia, Azuri Gonzalez, Tami Keating, Lisa Saucedo and Linda Trancoso.
