Ethos Financial, an El Paso-based financial planning firm, has donated $25,000 to the Hunt School of Dental Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso to equip a dental operatory suite. The suite, which will be located in Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic, will give students the opportunity to learn proper techniques, treatments and sensitivities for the oral health care of patients with special needs. The 38,000-square-foot clinic is scheduled to open in the summer of 2021 with 130 treatment chairs.

