U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar (TX-16) has been appointed to the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis during the 117th Congress. “Congresswoman Escobar is a steadfast climate champion whose vision for clean energy innovation will help us create jobs, reduce pollution and expand opportunities for black, brown and tribal communities,” said Committee Chair Kathy Castor.

