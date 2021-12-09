Michael Mendoza has been selected to lead Capt. Gabriel Navarrete Middle School in the El Paso Independent School District. The school is under construction in Northeast El Paso and will consolidate the Armendariz and Bassett middle schools. It’s scheduled to open in the fall of 2022. Mendoza has more than 32 years of experience and has worked at EPISD as a teacher, assistant principal and principal at several campuses. He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s in education from the University of Texas at El Paso. Daniel Montoya, who was interim principal and dean of operations, is the new principal at Henderson Middle School. Wanda Johnson is the new principal at Ross Middle School. She was the principal at Milam Elementary, and, before that, at Travis Elementary. She was also a math coach and teacher.

