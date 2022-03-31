The Silver Foxes at Jefferson/Silva High School have a new home. El Paso Independent School District has completed its newest baseball field, a $2.6 million project at nearby Washington Park that can accommodate 225 spectators. The city of El Paso owns the property and will be able to use the field in the off-season. A first-pitch ceremony was held Thursday. The field includes concession stands, restrooms, dugouts and bullpens. More than $36 million was approved by voters in 2016 to modernize the campus. EPISD says construction is almost 80% complete and includes a new three-story building.

