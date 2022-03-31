The Government Finance Officers Association recently awarded El Paso Community College its Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. It is the 25th year in a row that EPCC has received the award. Josette Shaughnessy, vice president of financial and administrative operations, Fernando Flores, associate vice president of budget and financial services, Ana Zúñiga, EPCC’s comptroller, and other members of the budget and financial services team were recognized during the January 2022 board of trustees meeting.

