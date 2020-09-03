INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine has awarded El Paso Community College its 2020 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award. EPCC will be featured, along with 89 other recipients, in the publication’s November 2020 issue. The magazine selected EPCC because of its work to foster and promote cultural awareness and respect among employees, students and the surrounding El Paso community. It is the eighth consecutive year that EPCC has received the award.

