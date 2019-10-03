The National Association of Social Workers Texas-Rio Grande Branch has named EPCC criminal justice professor Hector Zamora its Social Worker of the Year. Zamora, who is a licensed master social worker, was honored for his professional contributions and efforts to advance social justice and human rights. He provides supervision of social work interns for Dimas Charities centers around the country, serves on the Foundation for EPCC board, is a service learning program liaison, the criminal justice club advisor and a district safety committee member.
hot