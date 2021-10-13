Great Minds in America has named Christian Servin, associate professor of computer science at El Paso Community College, a 2021 Hispanic Engineer National Achievement Awards Corporation award winner. Servin was recognized in the education category for serving as a role model and inspiring young people to pursue careers in science, technology engineering and math. Servin is a first-generation Mexican American graduate and the first in his family to earn a doctorate. Since he started at EPCC 2008, Servin has helped more than 600 students to earn associate degrees in computer science. Over 200 have transferred to regional four-year institutions, with 23 completing their master’s in software engineering with a concentration in cybersecurity, and two currently pursuing doctorates.

