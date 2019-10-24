The Association of Community College Trustees has presented EPCC President William Serrata the 2019 Marie Y. Martin Chief Executive Officer Award. The award honors chief executives who demonstrate a commitment to excellence in advancing the community college movement. Serrata has been president of EPCC since 2012. The college now enrolls more than 28,500 students and offers 145 degree and certificate programs. “Under his leadership, EPCC has increased completion rates for degrees and certificates, improved transfer rates, accelerated college-readiness and achieved national and regional recognition for the college,” EPCC Board Chair Brian Haggerty said in a statement.
