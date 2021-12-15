William Serrata

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas has reappointed William Serrata, president of El Paso Community College, to its El Paso Branch board of directors. He joined the board in 2018. The El Paso Branch board provides the Dallas Fed with information about regional economic conditions as part of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy functions. Robert Coronado is senior vice president in charge and senior economist of the El Paso Branch at 301 E. Main in Downtown El Paso. Serrata, who has been president of EPCC since 2012, serves on the boards of Workforce Solutions Borderplex, El Paso Chamber and Collaborative for Academic Excellence. He also chairs the executive committee of the Texas Association of Community Colleges.

