The Lumina Foundation has appointed William Serrata to its board of directors. Serrata has served as president of El Paso Community College since 2012. The Lumina Foundation is an independent, private foundation in Indianapolis that works to make opportunities for learning beyond high school available to all. Serrata “is a national leader and brings an experienced focus on first-generation and Hispanic students,” foundation CEO Jamie Merisotis said in a news release. “His wealth of knowledge can contribute to our goal of increasing opportunities for quality learning after high school.”

