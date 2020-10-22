The El Paso Community College Foundation and McDonald’s have awarded scholarships to 10 EPCC students. This is the second year that McDonald’s El Paso has partnered with the EPCC Foundation to match funds and make $46,000 available to graduating high school students to attend EPCC. Students were selected based on their academic achievements, community involvement and overall drive and commitment to pursue higher education. The recipients are: Valerie Avila, Juan Barraza, Briana Bernal, Krystal De Anda, Desiree Frias, Ingrid Garcia, Josh Hernandez, Gabriel Huerta, Angel Rios and Maria Rubio. For more information about the scholarship, go online to epcc.edu/Admissions/FinancialAid/Scholarships.

