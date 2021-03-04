Baeza

The Border Regional Library Association has named Oscar Baeza its 2020 Librarian of the Year. Baeza is a professor and head librarian at El Paso Community College’s Valle Verde campus library. The association was founded in 1966 for the promotion of library services in the El Paso/Las Cruces/Juárez metroplex.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.