The Department of Education TRIO programs awarded a $707,647 federal grant to El Paso Community College for the Student Support Services program. It is the largest award for the program in Texas and the eighth largest in the nation. The grant will provide academic and other support services to low-income, first-generation or disabled college students to increase retention and graduation rates and facilitate the transfer of students from two-year to four-year colleges.

