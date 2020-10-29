The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded grants to several projects in El Paso and Juárez through its Border 2020: U.S.-Mexico Environmental Program. The two projects funded in Juárez are the Patronato del Museo del Nino’s Transboundary Water Conservation Project, $61,041, and the Municipal Water and Sanitation Board of Juarez’s Sustainable Use of Biosolids Through Composting Project, $60,460. In El Paso, the El Paso County Urban Heat Island Mapping Project received $9,980 and the El Paso City-County Office of Emergency Management received $22,370.
EPA funds four projects in the borderland
- El Paso Inc. staff
