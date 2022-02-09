Kirk Clifton

Kirk Clifton

Kirk Clifton, AICP, has joined the Souder, Miller & Associates El Paso office as the private client community manager. Clifton has more than 25 years of experience in multiple areas of practice, including land use planning, entitlement acquisition, private sector real estate development, government affairs and economic development, and project/program management, as well as construction, energy and business operations. Clifton spent more than 12 years with the city of Las Cruces where he worked as chief development administrator. Later, he joined the private sector and managed the development operation of a large real estate developer in New Mexico. And for the last decade he has worked in the electric utility industry. Clifton, who has a bachelor’s degree from New Mexico State University and an MBA from the University of Texas at El Paso, has served on several boards and committees.

