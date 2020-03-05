Dixon
Mark Umstot

Parkhill, Smith & Cooper has promoted Craig Dixon to architectural technology manager. A Texas Tech University graduate, Dixon has taught at Texas Tech’s College of Architecture in El Paso since 2012, leading classes in building information technology and digital media. He has a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in architecture. Dixon was recently recognized with an Emerging Professional Sponsorship by the American Institute of Architects – El Paso. The architecture and engineering firm, which is based in Lubbock, has had in office in El Paso for more than 60 years and employs 45 people here.

