Bryan Morris, P.E., has been reappointed to the Elevator Advisory Board and named presiding officer. Morris is a partner in RBM Engineering, a mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering design firm, and has been the presiding officer of the board since 2007. He is a member of the El Paso Public Service Board and president of the Illuminating Engineering Society – El Paso Chapter. The board provides technical knowledge and industry expertise to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation about the elevator and escalator industry in Texas. Morris’ term ends November 2022.

