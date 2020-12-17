Ella Blu has donated $40,000 to health care workers at El Paso Children’s Hospital and University Medical Center of El Paso. The local boutique gave 4,000 $10 gift cards to help frontline medical workers with their holiday shopping. “This generous gift during a very stressful time for our physicians and nurses will help lift their spirits during the holidays,” said Estela Casas, executive director of the El Paso Children’s Hospital and UMC foundations.
hot
Ella Blu supports frontline health care workers
- El Paso Inc. staff
-
-
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $20 million to El Paso YWCA
- Crave owners unveil plans for two new locations
- El Paso physicians named Super Doctors
- Real estate’s surprise boom
- El Paso Mayor Dee Margo loses reelection bid to Oscar Leeser
- Kelly Center for Hunger Relief names board member
- What We're Reading - Winter 2020
- PAC-MAN, 40, to be inducted into Hall of Fame
- Chabad Lubavitch hosts annual menorah lighting
- Early El Paso artists
Images
Videos
Latest News
- UTEP professor joins foundation board
- Bank of America donates to TTUHSC El Paso
- Frontier Airlines to offer nonstop flights to Las Vegas
- Ella Blu supports frontline health care workers
- Excessive force lawsuit filed over Colorado ketamine case
- Mechanical problems found with plane that crashed in Alaska
- Iraqis panic as leaked budget draft signals devaluation
- Wisconsin dentist accused of breaking teeth in fraud scheme
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.