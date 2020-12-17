Ella Blu has donated $40,000 to health care workers at El Paso Children’s Hospital and University Medical Center of El Paso. The local boutique gave 4,000 $10 gift cards to help frontline medical workers with their holiday shopping. “This generous gift during a very stressful time for our physicians and nurses will help lift their spirits during the holidays,” said Estela Casas, executive director of the El Paso Children’s Hospital and UMC foundations.

