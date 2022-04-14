El Paso Electric, which provides power to 450,000 customers in West Texas and southern New Mexico, has named David Rodriguez vice president of power generation. An El Paso native, Rodriguez has worked at the utility for nearly 20 years. Most recently, he was senior director of support services and supply chain management. In his new role, Rodriguez leads more than 150 employees in El Paso Electric’s power generation division. He has a bachelor’s in business management and an MBA from the University of Texas at El Paso. He is a certified project management professional and recently joined the board of RMEL, a nonprofit energy trade association.

