El Paso Electric, which provides power to 450,000 customers in West Texas and southern New Mexico, has named David Rodriguez vice president of power generation. An El Paso native, Rodriguez has worked at the utility for nearly 20 years. Most recently, he was senior director of support services and supply chain management. In his new role, Rodriguez leads more than 150 employees in El Paso Electric’s power generation division. He has a bachelor’s in business management and an MBA from the University of Texas at El Paso. He is a certified project management professional and recently joined the board of RMEL, a nonprofit energy trade association.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Medical Center of the Americas CEO stepping down to join venture capital fund
- El Paso music legend Rod Crosby dies
- El Paso Easter Events
- 3D-printed barracks rise on Fort Bliss
- El Paso startup accepted into San Francisco-based accelerator backed by $100 million fund
- Joint venture announces plans for three more warehouses in El Paso
- Whispers: Real estate, an electric pickup and Richard Castro
- Foreigner rocks full house to its feet - however old
- Border Eats on Wheels: Sunland Park BBQ Company
- Jack White marries musician Olivia Jean at Detroit show
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
Latest News
- Electric utility names new VP
- UTEP names new dean of the College of Engineering
- El Paso craft brewery grows brand with distribution deal
- Loretto Academy names new leadership
- Western Heritage announces co-BSA officer
- Dentist donates $25,000 to El Paso dental school
- Billie Eilish to star in The Simpsons short
- Nick and Vanessa Lachey 'looked through each other's phones'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.