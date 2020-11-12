Yellen
Texas CEO Magazine has included Tracy Yellen and Luis Alvarez among 25 Texas-based CEO’s recognized for rising to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Yellen is CEO of the Paso del Norte Community Foundation and the Paso del Norte Health Foundation. Both foundations provided health information, established COVID-19 funds and provided grants to nonprofit organizations working on the frontlines. Alvarez is president and CEO of ReadyOne Industries, an apparel and activewear manufacturing company. In response to the pandemic, ReadyOne began manufacturing tens of thousands of antiviral face masks each week.

