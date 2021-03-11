The Texas Lyceum has selected Mario Porras and Angelica Rosales to join the association as part of its 2021 Class of 16 directors. Porras is director of binational affairs at the El Paso Community Foundation, and Rosales is a business development executive with Sundt Construction. The Lyceum, a nonpartisan nonprofit, consists of 96 men and women from throughout the state who have demonstrated leadership in their communities and professions along with a deep commitment to Texas.

