The Jewish Federation of Greater El Paso has donated $20,000 to the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank. The funds were raised through community donations, which were matched by the federation up to $10,000. The funding will provide meals to 14,000 El Pasoans. The federation also donated 500 N95 masks to the food bank.

