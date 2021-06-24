El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank is spearheading a drive to collect donated Spanish-language books, board games, arts and crafts supplies, sports equipment and musical instruments for the migrant children and teens at the emergency shelter on Fort Bliss. According to reports, the emergency shelter overseen by the Department of Health and Human Services is holding between 1,000 and 2,000 unaccompanied minors. Donations can be dropped off at the food bank, 9541 Plaza Circle, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Monetary donations can be made online at ElPasoansFightingHunger.org/donate/humanitarian-effort.

