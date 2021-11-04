Children at Risk, a non-partisan research and advocacy nonprofit, has presented Deborah Zuloaga, the CEO of the United Way of El Paso County, its Outstanding Child Advocate award for El Paso and West Texas. Also awarded were Richard Castro, an El Paso businessman and philanthropist, and Mike Mills with the Education Partnership of the Permian Basin. The awards were announced by Children at Risk at its annual Accolades: The Academy Awards of Child Advocacy on Oct. 8 in Houston.
El Pasoans awarded by Children at Risk for their child advocacy
- By El Paso Inc. staff
