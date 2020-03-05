Helgesen

The Texas EMS, Trauma & Acute Care Foundation, or TETAF, has elected Wanda Helgesen, RN, MSN, to serve another term on its board of directors. Helgesen is executive director of the Border Regional Advisory Council, one of 22 RACs responsible for trauma system oversight in Texas. TETAF is the only Texas-based source for hospital trauma, stroke, neonatal and maternal levels of care verification surveys and resources. Helgesen was first elected to the board in 2012.

0
0
0
0
0