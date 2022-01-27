Andrea Tawney

The Texas Lyceum has selected Andrea Tawney, vice president of the Office of Institutional Advancement at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, to join its 2022 class of 16 directors. The Texas Lyceum was established in 1980 to identify young leaders in Texas and provide a forum for civil discourse. Tawney is a U.S. Air Force veteran and has worked in higher education for 18 years. She has a doctorate in higher education studies from Texas Tech University.

