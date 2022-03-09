Max Villaronga

Max Villaronga

Max Villaronga, president and CEO of El Paso Teachers Federal Credit Union, is among the seven people from around the state recently appointed to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council. El Paso businessman Rick Francis, chair of WestStar Bank, also serves on the advisory council, which provides senior Dallas Fed officials with grassroots information on a variety of topics, including economic and banking conditions, regulatory policies, and payments issues.

