El Paso businessman David Saucedo II has been elected as a board member of the National Hispanic Medical Association in Washington, D.C. He will serve a three-year term. Saucedo is president of the Saucedo Lock Company, a business started by his great grandfather. He was a 2017 candidate for El Paso mayor and has served on many boards, including the Texas Board of Nursing. He has a bachelor’s degree in accountancy from the University of Notre Dame.

