Kristy McGee, the founding member of the Heritage Group of Raymond James, has been named a Certified Estate Planner by the National Institute of Certified Estate Planners. The certification is awarded to estate planning professionals who meet stringent requirements of experience, knowledge, education, professional reputation and character. McGee is a senior vice president and senior portfolio manager and has 20 years of experience in the industry. She also has Series 7, 66, and life, health and variable annuities licenses and is a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor.

