Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Yusuf Farran chair of the Credit Union Commission. The commission supervises the state Credit Union Department, which regulates all credit unions organized and chartered under the laws of Texas. Farran is an energy solutions engineer with Johnson Controls. He previously served as executive director of facilities and transportation at the Canutillo Independent School District. Farran has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in engineering from the University of Texas at El Paso. He is a member of the national and state societies of professional engineers and a former member of the Texas Commission on Fire Protection.
hot