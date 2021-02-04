The El Paso Zoo has brought back its annual “Quit Bugging Me” Valentine’s Day event, throughFeb. 12. On the zoo’s website, people can name a cockroach after an ex or someone who’s been “bugging” them, and zookeepers will feed the cockroach to zoo animals. A donation is encouraged by not required. Last year, the zoo received over 20,000 name submissions and over $12,000 in donations, which were used for conservation efforts. Zoo director Joe Montisano will eat a cockroach for every $1,000 raised. The feedings will be streamed on the El Paso Zoo Facebook page and the zoo’s amphitheater with limited capacity on Feb. 13-14.
El Paso Zoo celebrates Valentine’s Day
