The YWCA El Paso del Norte Region held its 112th annual meeting Thursday and named new board member and directors. The new directors are: board president, Michele Miller with Kemp Smith; president-elect, Jessica Christianson with El Paso Electric; vice president, Soraya Yanar Hanshew with the Hanshew Law Firm; vice president, Jill Macias with Wells Fargo; treasurer, Holly Trubowitsch with Main Strike Telecommunications; and secretary, Kristi Marcum with Bank of America. The new board members are: Sereka Barlow with The Hospitals of Providence, Jody Casey with Microsoft, Jonae Chavez with Helen of Troy, Lupe Mares with LiftFund, Susan Martin with Lone Star Title, Marissa Robles-Kato with UTEP and Sharon Voelz with Pizza Properties.

