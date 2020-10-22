The Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies has named El Paso Water a recipient of the 2020 Sustainable Water Utility Management Award. The award spotlights water utilities that implement long-term and innovative economic, environmental and social endeavors. El Paso Water was recognized for its strategic plan objectives that include strengthening financial viability, improving land and water management, increasing innovative solutions and strengthening stakeholder partnerships. The association also highlighted its financial management, development of aquifer storage and recovery, investments in flood control and community engagement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.