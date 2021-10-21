Jesus “Chuy” Reyes

Jesus “Chuy” Reyes, general manager of El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1, is the 2021 recipient of the Willman C. Ackermann Medal for Excellence in Water Management. The award is presented by the American Water Resources Association to recognize individuals who have “achieved a status of eminence in the design and/or implementation of exemplary water management practices at the state, regional or local government level.” The district contains 156 square miles, with more than 350 miles of canals and laterals in the distribution system and more than 260 miles in the drainage system. The water irrigates crops, including cotton, alfalfa, pecans and chiles, as well as pastures and family gardens.

