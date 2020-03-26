The El Paso Water Canal Tunnel project was recognized by the American Council of Engineering Companies at its 53rd annual Engineering Excellence Awards. Engineering and architectural firm Parkhill, Smith & Cooper of Austin and BRH Garver of Houston earned a National Recognition Award for their work on the project. The team worked with El Paso Water to replace transmission lines from its Downtown Robertson Umbenhauer Water Treatment Plant.
El Paso Water canal tunnel cited in national competition
- El Paso Inc. staff
El Paso Water canal tunnel cited in national competition
