Cynthia Piña Ortwein

Cynthia Piña Ortwein

El Paso Electric has named Cynthia Piña Ortwein as regional vice president. Before joining the company in 2017, Ortwein worked at Capital Bank as a credit analyst and relationship manager for the health care industry. She has more than 11 years of experience in corporate banking, including in New York, Dallas and Dublin, Ireland. Ortwein earned her bachelor’s degree from Trinity University in San Antonio. She serves on the boards of Creative Kids and the Mesilla Valley Economic Development Alliance.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.