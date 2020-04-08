The Paso del Norte Trail, a community project to develop a 60-mile county-wide trail in El Paso County, was selected by nonprofit Texan by Nature as one of this year’s Conservation Wranglers. The program recognizes six “innovative conservation projects across Texas for their science-based and results-driven approach to conservation along with their ability to positively impact people, prosperity and natural resources.” The 2020 Conservation Wranglers will work with the Texan by Nature team, receiving 12 to 18 months of dedicated program support and tailored resources.

